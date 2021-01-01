The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Danville Friday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 95% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2021 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Danville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Expect clea…
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Danville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Part…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Danville Tuesday. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcasted. It should…
Temperatures in Danville will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. A 39-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies ar…
Danville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. A 38-degree low is forcasted. The forec…
This evening's outlook for Danville: Cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It …
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Danville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
It will be a cold day in Danville, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. A 18-degree low is forcas…