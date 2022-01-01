 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Danville, VA

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Danville. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

