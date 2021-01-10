Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2021 in Danville, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.