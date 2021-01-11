 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2021 in Danville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2021 in Danville, VA

Temperatures in Danville will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert