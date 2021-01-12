 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2021 in Danville, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

