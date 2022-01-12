Danville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2022 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
After the warmest December on record nationwide, scientists at NOAA in Asheville, N.C., reported 2021 as the 4th warmest year on record for the United States.
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Danville area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Danville today. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees to…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
For the drive home in Danville: Rain early. Decreasing clouds late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 25F. NE winds shiftin…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Danville area Saturday. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We will see cle…
Danville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Rain is…