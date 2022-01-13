Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 2 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2022 in Danville, VA
After the warmest December on record nationwide, scientists at NOAA in Asheville, N.C., reported 2021 as the 4th warmest year on record for the United States.
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
