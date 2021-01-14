Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2021 in Danville, VA
