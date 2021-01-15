 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2021 in Danville, VA

Danville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the South. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.

