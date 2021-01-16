Danville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 2:15 AM EST. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2021 in Danville, VA
