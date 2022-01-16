Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2022 in Danville, VA

It will be a cold day in Danville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SUN 1:00 AM EST until MON 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.