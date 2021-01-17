Danville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2021 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Danville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Temperatures in Danville will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Winds sho…
Danville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain …
This evening in Danville: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to b…
Danville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Danville a…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
This evening in Danville: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Danville area Saturday. The fore…
This evening in Danville: Mainly cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow showers developing late. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of …