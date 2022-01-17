Danville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Danville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until MON 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2022 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
After the warmest December on record nationwide, scientists at NOAA in Asheville, N.C., reported 2021 as the 4th warmest year on record for the United States.
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Danville Saturday. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be…
It will be a cold day in Danville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Rain is exp…
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
Danville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Danville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…