Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2022 in Danville, VA

Danville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Danville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until MON 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.