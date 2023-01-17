Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2023 in Danville, VA

Danville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.