The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Danville Monday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2021 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Danville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Danville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain …
Danville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Danville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Danville a…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
This evening in Danville: Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Danville tomorrow. I…
This evening in Danville: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Danville area Saturday. The fore…
For the drive home in Danville: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Danville area…