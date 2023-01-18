Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2023 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Danville will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. We will …
It's the middle of January and meteorologists in the Mid-Atlantic are tracking the tropics instead of snow this Jan. 16.
Danville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
Danville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. It should be a …
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Most likely, the area wi…
This evening's outlook for Danville: Clear. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Danville area. I…
Danville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The area will se…
This evening's outlook for Danville: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool te…