Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2022 in Danville, VA
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
