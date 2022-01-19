Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2022 in Danville, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.