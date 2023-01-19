Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in Danville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.