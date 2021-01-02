 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2021 in Danville, VA

Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. A 44-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.

