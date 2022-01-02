Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2022 in Danville, VA
