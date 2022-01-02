Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2022 in Danville, VA

Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.