Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2022 in Danville, VA

Temperatures in Danville will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 80% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.