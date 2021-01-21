Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2021 in Danville, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.