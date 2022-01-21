It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2022 in Danville, VA
