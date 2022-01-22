It will be a cold day in Danville, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2022 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
Temperatures in Danville will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, …
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Danville Tuesday. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
It will be a cold day in Danville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Rain is exp…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. The Danvil…
Danville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Danvil…
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today…
Danville's evening forecast: A mix of wintry precipitation in the evening. Then some clearing late. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.…