Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2022 in Danville, VA

It will be a cold day in Danville, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

