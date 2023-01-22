Temperatures in Danville will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2023 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
It's the middle of January and meteorologists in the Mid-Atlantic are tracking the tropics instead of snow this Jan. 16.
Danville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Danville will be cool tomorrow. It should reach …
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degr…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Today'…
Danville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The area will se…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degr…
This evening's outlook for Danville: Clear. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Danville area. I…