Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2021 in Danville, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Danville area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.