Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2021 in Danville, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Danville Sunday. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.