Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2022 in Danville, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Danville area Monday. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.