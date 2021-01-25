Cool temperatures will blanket the Danville area Monday. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. A 39-degree low is forcasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Danville: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Danville Sunday. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Partly cloud…
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: A few clouds overnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow i…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27…
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Danville area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Danville Monday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Danville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. Expect cl…
This evening in Danville: Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Danville tomorrow. I…