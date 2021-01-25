 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Danville, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Danville area Monday. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. A 39-degree low is forcasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

