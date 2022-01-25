Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2022 in Danville, VA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 25, 2022 in Danville, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

