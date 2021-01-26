 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in Danville, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

