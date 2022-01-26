Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2022 in Danville, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Danville area Wednesday. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Statewide, the weather remains quiet this week, but as we alluded to last week, the January storm cycle takes another run at Virginia this weekend. Right now, the time frame of most concern is late Friday into Saturday.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
