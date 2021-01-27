 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Danville, VA

Danville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until WED 7:00 AM EST. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

