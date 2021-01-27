Danville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until WED 7:00 AM EST. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Danville, VA
