Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Danville, VA

It will be a cold day in Danville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Danville could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until THU 8:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.

