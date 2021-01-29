Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in Danville, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Danville today. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. A 20-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 8:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.