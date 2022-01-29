It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. A 14-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2022 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Statewide, the weather remains quiet this week, but as we alluded to last week, the January storm cycle takes another run at Virginia this weekend. Right now, the time frame of most concern is late Friday into Saturday.
Temperatures in Danville will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We will see c…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Danville area Friday. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Danville today. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix …
This evening in Danville: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatur…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Danville area Wednesday. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditio…