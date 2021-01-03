Danville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until SUN 10:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2021 in Danville, VA
