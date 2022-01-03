Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2022 in Danville, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Danville area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from MON 3:00 AM EST until MON 12:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.