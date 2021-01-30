Temperatures in Danville will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Danville, VA
