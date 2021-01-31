 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Danville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Danville, VA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Danville today. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until SUN 10:00 PM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

East Coast braces for powerful nor'easter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert