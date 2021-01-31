Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Danville, VA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Danville today. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until SUN 10:00 PM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.