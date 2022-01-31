Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2022 in Danville, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Danville area Monday. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.