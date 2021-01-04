Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2021 in Danville, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
