Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Danville, VA

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

