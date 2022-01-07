Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2022 in Danville, VA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Danville today. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.