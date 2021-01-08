 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2021 in Danville, VA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Danville today. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 79% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 12:00 AM EST until SAT 12:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.

