Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Danville area. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2022 in Danville, VA
