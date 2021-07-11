Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2021 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. A 67-degree lo…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Today has the makings o…
- Updated
ATLANTA — The remnants of Tropical Storm Danny are moving across Georgia and spreading rain into parts of Alabama after coming ashore on the coast of South Carolina.
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast bring…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 thoug…
- Updated
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The Danville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a pe…
This evening's outlook for Danville: Mainly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Danville. It shou…
This evening in Danville: Clear. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Tempe…