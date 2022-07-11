Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2022 in Danville, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
