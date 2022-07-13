The Danville area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2022 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Danville area. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. The…
For the drive home in Danville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. C…
This evening's outlook for Danville: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a very hot da…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings o…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 deg…
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, …
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 68F…
Danville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low near 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance o…