Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2022 in Danville, VA

The Danville area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.

