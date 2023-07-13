Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2023 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. There is a 47%…
The definition of a heat wave is murky, and varies from place to place. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more on the topic and explains what one…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 tho…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees.…